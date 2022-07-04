Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Objective Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

