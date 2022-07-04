Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $154,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.76. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

