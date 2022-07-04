Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.2% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Shares of NVDA opened at $145.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $143.92 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.