Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $51.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

