Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.55 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

