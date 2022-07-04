Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.