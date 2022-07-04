Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,689 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.2% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $143.92 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

