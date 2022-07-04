Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 445.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

