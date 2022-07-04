Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after buying an additional 99,137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,086,000 after buying an additional 425,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,606,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CL King initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.