PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,053,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.84.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $144.07 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.78 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average is $166.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

