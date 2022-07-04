Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

