Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $52.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

