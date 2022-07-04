Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer by 24.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 18,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.