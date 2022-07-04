Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 6,796 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 730,038 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 388,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.60) to €5.80 ($6.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Nokia Oyj Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.