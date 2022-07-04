Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,843,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.86.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $417.72 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.75.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

