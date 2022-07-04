Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $44.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.