Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,563 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.5% in the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 62.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

PWR opened at $126.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

