Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $636.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $623.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $660.20.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

