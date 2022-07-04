Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 443 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and have sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE VST opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.86. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.65%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

