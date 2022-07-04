Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $139.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.34.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

