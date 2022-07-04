Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,485 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.5% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 52.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 13.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

