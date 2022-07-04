Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 504 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Align Technology by 27.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $247.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.10.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

