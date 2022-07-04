Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.74.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $146.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average of $188.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

