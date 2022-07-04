Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 79.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 80,068 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.56 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.