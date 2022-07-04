Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $184,000 Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,958,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,589,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 117,454 shares in the last quarter.

EMD stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

