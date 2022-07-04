Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 893.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Royce Value Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.