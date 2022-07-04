Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $202,855,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,090,000 after buying an additional 749,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after buying an additional 503,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $287.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day moving average of $250.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $293.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.86, for a total transaction of $549,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,071.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,797 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

