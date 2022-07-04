Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $541.69 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $572.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.18.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.43.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

