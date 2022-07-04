Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $100,000 in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 56,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Markels bought 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,865.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $627.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.45. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGMO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

