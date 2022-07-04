Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $112,000 in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,453 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $8.67 on Monday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

