Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $204,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,123,000 after buying an additional 222,412 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

NYSE:SRE opened at $153.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

