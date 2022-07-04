Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $214,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,690,000 after acquiring an additional 209,220 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,576,000 after acquiring an additional 55,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

