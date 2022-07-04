Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $217,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 155,009 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $156.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.21. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

