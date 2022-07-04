Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $224,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $486.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $459.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.07.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

