Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $230,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of WELL opened at $83.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

