Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $240,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 368,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $129.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.11. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,038 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,167 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

