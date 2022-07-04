Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after buying an additional 900,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after buying an additional 464,246 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 643,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after buying an additional 169,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,475 ($18.10) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,590 ($19.51) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.09) to GBX 1,665 ($20.43) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.79) to GBX 1,375 ($16.87) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.30) to GBX 1,685 ($20.67) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,558.00.

Prudential stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

