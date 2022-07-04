Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,985 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,364 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

HPE stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

