Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $1,240,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $261.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

