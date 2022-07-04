Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $244,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 656.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $317.37 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.19. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

