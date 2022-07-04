Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of O opened at $70.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40.
The business also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.18%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
