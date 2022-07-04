Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $94,000 Investment in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.18. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

