Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 59,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 52,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

