Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $112.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

