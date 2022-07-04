Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,671,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,131,000 after purchasing an additional 673,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,482,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,751 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,365,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,800 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of SU opened at $35.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.