Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 14 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,306.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,336.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,471.75. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

