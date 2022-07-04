Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,935 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 668.2% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 330,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 287,321 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 56,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LFC opened at $8.70 on Monday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance ( NYSE:LFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

