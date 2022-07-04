Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 3,799 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wipro by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 399,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 91,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 96,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIT. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.41 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

