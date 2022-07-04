Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

AME stock opened at $111.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $128.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

