Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,041,000 after acquiring an additional 430,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

NYSE BMO opened at $96.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.61. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

